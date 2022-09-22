New details about Lady Gaga’s role in the sequel to “Joker”

The director showed the script and the actor reading it

The second part of the story of one of the most interesting villains in the history of comics is just around the corner. The film that will continue to tell the adventures of Arthur Fleck, better known as Jokerwill have again Joaquin Phoenix in the central role for which he already won the Oscar for best actor in the 2020 delivery. The title of this next film is Joker: Madness for Two that will bring us back to this mentally affected character who wages a series of crimes that give him pleasure.

This new production will once again have the presence of Todd Phillips as director of the film and Zazie Beetz in the role of Sophie Dumond. But the addition that caught a lot of attention was that of Lady Gaga which would be incorporated into the role of the one we knew through the comics as the Joker’s girlfriend. She is about the famous Harley Quinn which was played on film by the actress Margot Robbie (once upon a time in hollywood).

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will be part of the sequel to “Joker” (Warner Bros./REUTERS)

The incorporation of Lady Gaga the cast of this sequel made him suspect that it was going to be a musical since from the site The Hollywood Reporter they stated that this sequel could be straight out of this genre. This caused quite a few concerns within the followers of the plot of Joker since they think that it is a tough character to be shown in the middle of songs. Even so, the entire project progresses and would be released on October 4, 2024 if everything continues as stipulated.

According to information released on the Weekly Planet Podcast, which provides data on comic-based movies, they stated that the film will be more focused on Harley Quinn than on the Joker. In fact, it will be narrated from the point of view of the young woman; that is why the songs will be so central. Joker: Madness for Two It will basically be set in Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. It is a place that was mentioned a lot in the Batman saga, a place where the mentally ill were staying.

The acclaimed film starring Joaquin Phoenix was confirmed for a second part



There the character of Lady Gaga he will try to help the Joker, but previously he will study the way this villain acts. And love will soon appear. What is presumed, according to the information that began to circulate but not officially, is that all this musical may only be part of Harley’s imagination. That is, everything would happen in his mind.

Let us remember that the first film, Joker, was produced by the actor Bradley Cooper and garnered 11 Oscar nominations. In turn, it had a budget cost of 62.5 million dollars, a fairly modest number in relation to the amounts that are handled for comic book adaptations. The truth is Joker was extremely profitable and in fact, Warner Bros. had to split the profits with Bron Creative y Village Roadshowboth companies that financed the film. Phillips, in turn, is co-writing the script for this sequel with Scott Silver. The rest of the cast complete it so far, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener y Jacob Lofland.

Actor Lady Gaga attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, Britain March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Until the second part is released, you can see Guason in Prime Video.

