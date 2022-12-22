New details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, its combat and a “broader Metroidvania focus”

The director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has given new details of the sequelannouncing new combat stances for Cal Kestis and “a much broader Metroidvania approach” to the highly anticipated title.

Thanks to an interview by Game Informer with Stig Asmussen, director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we can find out very interesting new details from the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. For starters, Cal Kestis’ new adventure will introduce new mechanics that will allow more flexibility in exploration. We will have a cable to climb and the possibility of taming and riding mounts.

Asmussen notes that this is “a much broader approach to Metroidvania”. “Cal can cross large gaps by chaining various types of abilities together.. But it’s also about how we approach these mounts and how they are used to trade and dominate the world.”

If there is something that the developers want to make very clear, it is that Cal Kestis is not the same due to all the events that he has lived through. This is why he will have five new fighting stances. “Five years have passed since the first game, and the dark times are still in full swing. He’s an unconventional Jedi and he has to do unconventional things.. So something that would be frowned upon during the heyday of the Jedi Order? Cal is finding out that he will do whatever it takes.”

Some of those new positions are a double lightsaber option, where Kestis will rotate his two sabers at high speed, a stance where he will have a blaster and a lightsaber at the same time and another heavier one with a crossed lightsaber. All of these will be very useful in combat, but the player you have to discover which is the ideal for each moment.

“A lot depends on the enemy you’re up against. It’s advantageous to use certain types of stances against certain types of enemies, and it’s up to the player to figure that out.”

Finally, some of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor characters. BD-1 and Cere Junda make their second appearances, and Bode Akuna is introduced as one of the many new faces that players will be able to see in the sequel. He will be in charge of helping Cal Kestis in his difficult path.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed its release date at The Game Awards 2022. It will arrive on March 17, 2023 a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.