New details about the next Resident Evil Village DLC and the future of the saga: “concludes the saga of the Winters family”

The Resident Evil Village story DLC arrives on October 28, and now we learn that Shadows of Rose’s roughly four hours of content will conclude the important role of the Winters family in the Resident Evil saga.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Resident Evil Village.

Speaking to IGN Japan at the Tokyo Game Show, director Kento Kinoshita said that Capcom is “creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the saga of the Winters familyThis means that wherever Resident Evil goes for the next main installment, a new set of faces is likely to be introduced, or characters we haven’t seen in some time will return.

As for what we can expect from future installments of Resident Evilproducer Masachika Kawata just laughed after saying they couldn’t”absolutelyshare any of your future plans.

The Winters family consists of Ethan Winters, who is the main protagonist of Resident Evil VII and Village, as well as his wife, Mia, and their daughter, Rose. In the Resident Evil Village post-credits scene, we see that Rose is now a teenager and works with Chris Redfield. It was also hinted that Ethan was still alive at the end of the game, so it looks like the upcoming DLC ​​will provide answers on that as well.

Kawata and Kinoshita also talked about the new third person mode coming to the Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village, saying they wanted fans to see the mode and wonder “did they do this in third person from the beginning?“

“That took as much effort as creating a new gameKawata said.Even the same game can be a very different experience when played in third person.“.

Kinoshita also touched on the work that went into the third-person mode, pointing out details that make it clear that Village’s third-person gameplay should be on par with other installments in the series.

“You know, we felt like we had to do something as good or better than Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.“, dijo Kinoshita.”Compared to previous games in the series, Resident Evil Village has an exceptionally wide variety of player actions. You can stand guard, you can crouch, and there are a ton of items to examine. We made extensive adjustments to make sure those unique animations looked fully connected, and that they were playable at a good pace..”