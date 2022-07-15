New details of the history of Sonic Frontiers: Eggman, references and objectives of SEGA

The collaboration with comic book writer Ian Flynn allows for a storyline that escapes the typical and expected.

We have already told you about the history of Sonic Frontiers on more than one occasion. Sonic Team game and SEGA will seek to offer a groundbreaking proposal not only graphically, but also in terms of plot, with a much deeper story that will deal with topics such as melancholy or tragedy.

However, members of the development team have expanded this information in Game Informer, making it clear that the work of the comics writer Ian Flynna regular in the franchise, takes the narrative a step further by letting you escape from the typical platformer story of hero vs. bad guy.

Mystery is one of the foundations of narrativeThey explain that Flynn wants the different titles in the saga to be interconnected in some way to satisfy the old fans, but without confusing the new ones. There will be references to the character and other games previous in the dialogues of the hand of Flynn, although it has been the Sonic Team that has provided the setting and the main elements of the plot.

Regarding Eggman, they say that the villain will have an important role despite the fact that he will be absent during the first hours of the game. Even so, from the study they insist that mystery is one of the bases of Sonic Frontierswith a fun proposal but with a greater weight of the script, which has been localized from English to Japanese.

Director Morio Kishimoto has also explained that within the team and within SEGA they see Frontiers as an opportunity to expand Sonic’s influence in Japanalthough to see if it manages to become the future of the franchise, we will have to wait for it to be published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch during the next winterwithout a specific date announced.

