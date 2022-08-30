New details of the scandalous “Pogba case”: he would have paid 100 thousand euros to the extortionists

Pogba’s lawyers denounced an extortion attempt by an organized gang (Reuters)

The French press continues to uncover new details about the “Pogba case” after his brother Mathias published a mysterious video in which he threatened Paul with intimacies of both his and his representative Rafaela Pimienta and an episode linked to Kylian Mbappe.

Hours after the appearance of that video, the soccer player’s lawyers decided to publish a statement as a response, assuring that there was an extortion attempt by an organized gang and that the investigators were already following the case.

After a series of tweets from the oldest of the Pogba, now several French media reported that the Juventus player He even paid 100 thousand euros to his blackmailersas a preview of the 13 million that they demanded for the “services provided” as friends for a long time.

Mathias Pogba posted a video on Instagram (@mathiaspogbaofficial)

The middle France Info, who had access to the elements of the file in question, revealed that it was in mid-March of this year when Paul Pogba had to agree to disburse 100 thousand euros to give them to this organized gang made up of his childhood friends and his brother Mathias.

RMC Sports also agreed with your information that the fact would have happened during a concentration with the French selection. Back then, the 29-year-old went to visit his family in Lagny-sur-Marne (outside Paris) and fell into the trap of two childhood friends. There he was intimidated by hooded men wielding assault rifles.

The blackmailers demanded the 13 million, three of them for immediate deliveryas payment for services rendered in the past, specifically for a “discreet protection” to Pogba and his family. After being violently approached, Pogba tried to withdraw the three million but his bank rejected the operation, although he was able to obtain 100,000 euros that he gave to the extortionists.

Pogba denied having gone to a marabout to do witchcraft to Mbappé (Reuters)

The world champion with France declared to the police that he felt threatened and that He had signed a paper in which he promised to make the payment of the amount, in a plot in which he also places his older brother Mathias, he pointed out The Parisian and confirmed France Info.

In regards to the topic of Kylian Mbappewho would have been the victim of witchcraft by a marabout – a religious leader – to whom Pogba went, The team assured that The environment of the PSG star is closely following the case.

“If solid evidence confirms the brother’s accusations and materializes any Pogba grievance towards Mbappé, there is no doubt that he and his clan would not let the insult pass. Two and a half months before the World Cup, Deschamps would then find himself in an explosive situation that he will have to decide,” detailed the French media.

