New Digital Kit aid for freelancers and SMEs with up to 2 employees: this is how you can request it

In December of last year, the central government of Spain announced a new plan called the Digital Kit that pursues digitize all the SMEs that make up the national business fabric. This plan was being developed in stages, and the last one already has a date to be requested.

These “steps” have depended on the size of the company for which you can apply. To date, the request has been made by those companies that had more than 3 employees, but in their third call The possibility is opened for any self-employed person without employees or an SME with less than 3 employees to have access to this help.

Up to 2,000 euros for those self-employed with few workers

This third and final call has been published in the Official State Gazette and it can be requested from next October 20 at 11:00. As of this date, all the self-employed who do not have employees or have at least 2 workers will be able to access this benefit for which they will receive up to an amount of 2,000 euros.

With this aid, the aim is precisely to help digitize the different companies. For this there are different sections within the website of the ministry. For example, this money It will be able to be used to create or improve a web page, create campaigns on social networks, open an e-commerce website and even make advances in cybersecurity. This undoubtedly makes this feature really interesting to give a new impetus to a business and have more digital presence.

In the rest of the calls it is an idea that has worked really well, showing itself with all requests that have been requested and have been approved. Although, this aid implies a control by the administration to know that it has been correctly invested in the digitalization of a business and not having consumed it in other areas of the life of the entrepreneur or self-employed person.

How to access this Digital Kit

We have already told you in the past how to apply for Kit Digital aid through the internet. But to remember it, you should know that to do it you simply access the website enabled by the ministry and scroll down until you find the button How to request your Digital Kit voucher. From that moment on, personal and fiscal data must be entered to register on the platform. Registration ends with an email that allows you to verify your account within Acelera Pyme.





Once this registration is done, a digital maturity test will have to be carried out, after registering with [email protected] or a digital certificate. In this you seeAsk very simple questions so that you can know exactly how mature your business is when it comes to digitization. In this case, information will be requested on the equipment used, the type of internet connection and also the infrastructure used. And even if it is something simple, it will take almost an hour to do a technological analysis of your entire company with this test.

When you are already evaluated, you will go on to fill in the application as such with all your data and the objective that you will give to this subsidy. And it is that the solution that you plant must be installed and within a maximum of 3 months, and must be able to issue the corresponding invoice. In a second phase that will last 12 months, the digitizing agent must do the maintenance and training so that this new technology can be managed.

In addition, according to the law they will not be able to request it if the aid limit has been exceeded missileor have had any sanction with the Tax Agency that prevents you from obtaining a public subsidy.