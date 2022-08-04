New Digital Kit aid for SMEs and the self-employed: the government in Spain opens a new call and so you can request them

In December 2021, the Spanish government announced a call for the so-called Digital Kit so that SMEs and freelancers can request public aid to improve their technology, its software and its cybersecurity tools. This is part of the SME Digitization Plan that the government is carrying out.

Depending on the size of the company, the Administration will grant aid of up to 12,000 euros (self-employed and companies with up to three employees can request up to 2,000 euros of aid, those with between three and nine workers, up to 6,000 euros, and those that employ 10 to 50 people, up to 12,000 eurosaccording to the order published in the Official State Gazette or BOE).

has now announced a second call that starts in September and allows requesting help for more types of software. In other words, in addition to being able to get help to increase your presence on the internet, create your own website, improve the security of your software, create an e-commerce, manage social networks, among others, the two new categories are: get money to achieve an advanced presence on the internet and help for a marketplace.

Open the second call

Now the opening of the second call has been announced (for those who have not participated in the first). This second call starts on September 2 with the two new categories above mentioned included.

According to information, the aid may be requested for a period of 12 months. In addition, another of the main novelties announced now is that, although these grants are aimed at improving companies’ software, this call will allow companies financial ‘hardware’although only if the hardware is essential or very necessary to implement the software that your business needs.

How to request the help of the digital kit

We remind you here how you can access these grants. First of all you have to access this website, go down to where it says “How to request your Digital Kit voucher” and click on “register in our private area”. You access and you have to fill in the information requested: name, NIF, size of your company or if you are self-employed, the location, your contact information to create your account in Acelera Pyme. Very simple.





After filling in all the information you have to send it and a short time later you will receive an email confirming that you already have your Acelera Pyme account activated. You have to enter the link it shows you or copy and paste a URL (as you decide). You can start making the digital diagnosis of your company, which is an essential requirement to receive help.

To do this, the next step, when you access the link, is to evaluate your SME to see “the level of digital maturity”. This test offered by the website can be done on more occasions if, for example, as time goes by, you want to go seeing how the digital maturity of your business evolves. You have to answer very simple questions about aspects such as whether there is any type of action in the SME to make employees aware of issues related to computer security, the speed of your Internet connection (if you have Internet), if your organization has an account in a social network, among other matters.





Next you will have to answer many more questions about the situation of your company in relation to technologies. In total, all the answers you have to answer can take you about 40 minutes of time. When you finish you will receive specific information on the situation of your company according to its level of digitization. How to ask for the money your business requires

When you have done the first steps, you must access the procedures to request your Digital Kit voucher. Select the option “access the procedure” and to enter you have to enter either your digital certificate or through [email protected]. If you have already used this system for another procedure from your computer with the DNI and you have saved it, you can use it for this procedure without entering new information.

You have to enter all your personal information and include a password with numbers, letters and special symbols. After this, you have to click, at the bottom, on “Register me as interested”. When you enter all the information correctly you have to get to the next step: more data.

They will ask you for the “initial verifications” which are your contact information and if you are a company or a self-employed person and they remind us that “as indicated in the order of regulatory bases of the Digital Kit Program, it is necessary to meet specific conditions to obtain beneficiary status, such as having the ## evaluation of the Level of Digital Maturity, according to the test of diagnosis available on the AceleraPyme platform and not appear as Digitizing Agent Adhered, in accordance with article 10 of the regulatory bases of the Digital Kit Program”.

Click on next and you will access the next step: the complementary data, that is, how many people work and their data. Then it is time to accept the conditions of the call where you accept matters such as that you allow “collecting, for the purpose of auditing and controlling the use of funds in relation to the measures aimed at implementation of reforms and investment projects under the recovery plan and resilience, in a searchable electronic format and in a single database.

Also You must indicate if you have received any recent help similar to this one from the minimis callsthat is, aid or subsidies that, due to their low amount, do not need to communicate their award to the European Commission.

Until now, all data can be modified. But when the time comes to sign, you have to be careful: once this step is done, you won’t be able to modify any of the data included in it. The signing report It will only contain the application and the files that have been attached in PDF.

After ‘Signing’ you have to proceed to REGISTER the application by clicking on the ‘Submit’ buttonotherwise your request will not be finalized.