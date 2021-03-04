New discounts on PS4 and PS5 with the PS Store Essential Selection: the best deals

Some offers do not end and others begin, it is the good thing about the digital world. Sony has confirmed the arrival of the Essential Selection to PlayStation Store, a selection of discounts on PS4 and PS5 on some very interesting titles. We review the best offers and list all the available ones.

All Essential Selection offers on PS4 and PS5

These are all the discounts that you will find in the PlayStation Store during the Special Selection on PS4 and PS5. Keep in mind that this is a promotion that will be available until March 17.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Lote Multigeneracional PS4 y PS5 por 74,99 € 54,74 €

54,74 € NBA 2K21 by 69.99 € 19,59 €

19,59 € Watch Dogs Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 por 99,99 € 59,99 €

59,99 € Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition por 49,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Death Stranding por 69,99 € 25,19 €

25,19 € Detroit: Become Human por 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Dragon Ball FighterZ por 69,99 € 9,79 €

9,79 € Gran Turismo Sport Spec II by 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition por 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Middle-earth: Shadow of War by 39,99 € 14,79 €

14,79 € Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition por 89,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe por 69,99 € 34,99 €

34,99 € Project Cars 3 Deluxe Edition por 99,99 € 39,99 €

The best offers of the promotion

Now that we know what all the discounts are … What are the best offers from the PS Store Essential Selection for us? Well, it depends entirely on your tastes and the games you have and do not have (tell us something that we do not know, you will say) but it is true that certain very clear offers such as Dragon Ball FighterZ (which goes from the full price to less than 10 euros) , the incredible and unique games like Death Stranding for just over 25 euros and other offers such as NBA 2K21 and Batman Arkham Knight (both great games) can make you scratch your pocket for reason.

And if not, rest assured, because if the trend continues to be similar, when these offers end on March 17, there will be others available in a few days. If the strange thing is that there are none.