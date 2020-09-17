New Doctor Who reveal debunks Sacha Dhawan Master theory

When Sacha Dhawan’s Master first arrived in Doctor Who, followers had questions. What lies would he reveal to the Doctor? What did he do to Gallifrey? And the place did he handle to choose up that natty purple swimsuit?

However above all else, Whovians wished to know one thing easy: the place did this Master match into the character’s timeline? As a result of on the subject of face-changing, time-travelling baddies all our conventional concepts of continuity exit of the window…

You see, the obvious reply – that this new Master is the following incarnation after Michelle Gomez’s Missy, the final actor to play the function – didn’t fulfill all followers, who identified that there have been a number of odd particulars that would recommend he fitted in in a different way.

In spite of everything, the final time we noticed Missy she had (apparently) been completely killed, following a storyline the place she was regularly redeemed. However now, 12 episodes later right here was the Master once more, alive with no rationalization and making no reference to that obvious redemption.

Extra probably, some followers urged, was that he was a regeneration earlier than John Simm’s Master – or perhaps simply after, earlier than Gomez – which might additionally clarify the place he picked up a TARDIS regardless of Gomez’s incarnation not possessing one. We by no means noticed Simm flip to Gomez or Gomez flip to Dhawan, in any case, so perhaps the order may very well be totally different to what we believed. Who’s to say in any other case?

Effectively, because it seems Doctor Who’s to say in any other case – as a result of within the new official annual for the BBC sci-fi sequence, it’s explicitly urged that the Master order does place Dhawan after Gomez in any case.

Within the part, which is written as a dialog between the Master and the Doctor, the 2 outdated enemies reminisce about their previous adventures, particularly placing the latest incarnations – Simm, Gomez and Dhawan – in chronological order and stating pretty clearly that the present Master positively follows the Missy model.

“You regarded fairly totally different the following time I noticed you,” Whittaker’s Doctor says after referencing the Simm Master. “I fairly appreciated you as Missy. At the very least she wished to alter, to be a greater individual.”

“She spent too lengthy in your organization, Doctor,” Dhawan’s Master replies. “A mistake I don’t intend to repeat.”

In fact, that is only a spin-off annual and never essentially a canonical a part of the present – however provided that this ebook can have been signed off by the Doctor Who manufacturing group, it does recommend that the right reply for the way the present Master suits into the timeline is the only one. Sacha Dhawan is the most recent Master, similar to Jodie Whittaker is the most recent Doctor.

In fact, on this planet of Doctor Who something is up for grabs and there’s nothing to say that the Master/Missy controversy received’t be resolved a distinct approach down the road. John Harm’s Conflict Doctor wasn’t canonical till he was, and it’s actually potential that in some unspecified time in the future the sequence’ writers will resolve that there’s a enjoyable twist available inside the present ambiguity. And if that comes round, it’s unlikely anybody will likely be angrily defending an annual.

Nonetheless, for now Doctor Who followers appear to have their reply for this specific Master thriller (or Maystery) – and should you’re nonetheless a bit put out by the character change, nicely, there’s at all times the concept of Missy and the Lumiat to fill in that specific plot gap…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to observe? Try our full TV Information.