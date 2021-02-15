New Drama “Miss Monte-Cristo” Shares Key Points To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere

The door to a twisted destiny of revenge, friendship, and love is about to open!

KBS 2TV’s new each day drama “Miss Monte-Cristo” is a few lady who comes near dying when her life is destroyed by the buddies she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was stolen from her.

With the premiere inching nearer, the manufacturing crew unveiled three key factors to be looking out for.

1. The last word battle: Lee So Yeon, the goddess of revenge vs. Choi Yeo Jin, need incarnate

Lee So Yeon stars as Go Eun Jo, a passionate and profitable designer. Go Eun Jo’s greatest pals embody Oh Ha Ra (Choi Yeo Jin), who’s the one daughter of a serious company and an actress, Joo Se Rin (Lee Da Hae), and Cha Bo Mi (Lee Hae Ran).

Their tight-knit group falls into items attributable to Oh Ha Ra’s jealousy and greed. The method during which this happens, particularly Go Eun Jo’s tragic narrative, is about to place viewers on the sides of their seats.

“Miss Monte-Cristo” marks Lee So Yeon’s return to the small display screen. There’s a lot anticipation surrounding her transformation into Go Eun Jo, a harmful person who goes past the boundaries of excellent and evil.

2. A mesmerizing stage placed on by a seasoned set of supporting actors

Kyung Sung Hwan and Lee Sang Bo are rising stars that will likely be taking over the roles of Go Eun Jo’s lover Cha Solar Hyuk and Oh Ha Ra’s half brother Oh Ha Joon, respectively.

As well as, a fierce inheritance struggle relating to Jae Wang Group will likely be placed on by Sunwoo Yong Nyeo, Lee Hwang Ui, and Kyung Sook. Oh Mi Hee will ship a efficiency as Hwang Ji Na, a vital participant in Go Eun Jo’s pursuit of revenge. With the extra axis of battle, the stress will rise exponentially.

3. A celebration of revenge: a tragedy adopted by catharsis by means of punishment

Viewers are led into the world of “Miss Monte-Cristo” following Lee So Yeon’s tragic accident by secretive and unpredictable components.

Above all, because it has a title harking back to the unique revenge plot of “The Rely of Monte Cristo,” questions are mounting over how Lee So Yeon, who has fallen into an abyss, will come again to life and execute her revenge.

“Miss Monte-Cristo” premieres on February 15 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser right here!

