New Drama “Revolutionary Sisters” Previews Funny Misunderstanding Between Jeon Hye Bin And Kim Kyung Nam

KBS’s upcoming weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has launched new stills of Jeon Hye Bin and Kim Kyung Nam!

A novel mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose complete household comes below suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Jeon Hye Bin performs Lee Gwang Sik, a sensible and fair-minded civil servant and the second daughter of Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang). Kim Kyung Nam performs Han Ye Seul, an aspiring singer who dropped out of college and moved to Seoul to observe his dream of turning into a rock star.

The drama shared a glimpse of Lee Gwang Sik and Han Ye Seul’s unforgettable first assembly within the subway. Lee Gwang Sik calls out to Han Ye Seul and factors at him. Han Ye Seul is puzzled why she’s so adamant to make him sit down. Then Han Ye Seul addresses him as a “child’s mom,” and it dawns on him that she has mistook him as a brand new mom due to his lengthy hair and the twins he’s carrying. Who’re these infants, and the way will Lee Gwang Sik and Han Ye Seul’s relationship develop sooner or later?

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

