New Drama “So I Married The Anti-Fan” Shares Key Points To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere

Drama fans can look forward to one unique romance involving a K-pop star and a magazine reporter!

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” is a romantic comedy about global K-pop star Hoo Joon (played by Choi Tae Joon) and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young (played by Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) who is a magazine reporter. The drama was originally filmed in 2018.

With the premiere inching closer, the production team unveiled three key points to be on the lookout for.

1. Bickering romance between a celebrity and an anti-fan

Hoo Joon and Lee Geun Young meet for the first time at an opening ceremony for JJ’s (2PM’s Chansung’s) club. The two get off on the wrong foot due to a misunderstanding, and they become terribly intertwined in various ways. Their relationship becomes a hot topic, and they even appear on a program together. Hoo Joon and Lee Geun Young will bicker every time they meet, but as time goes on, they will make hearts flutter with their special romance. It will be especially exciting to see Choi Tae Joon and Sooyoung’s chemistry.

2. The visually stunning cast

The drama includes attractive and charming actors, like Choi Tae Joon, Sooyoung, and Chansung. They will blind with their dazzling visual chemistry that seems to have come out of a comic book.

3. Realistic characters, rich stories, and indispensable K-pop

In addition to the romance between Lee Geun Young and Hoo Joon, the drama will also portray the complicated story of JJ and Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), who spent time together with Hoo Joon as trainees in the past but have now drifted apart. Lee Geun Young and her guy friend Go Soo Hwan (Kim Min Kyu) will also make viewers laugh with their delightful disputes.

On top of that, the drama will include K-pop, a hot topic for both foreign and domestic fans, and viewers will be able to see exciting performances.

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” will premiere on April 30 via the global platform Viki.

Watch a teaser for “So I Married the Anti-Fan” below!

