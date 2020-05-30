New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

2020 is just a 3rd of the way in which over, and but the Blu-ray and Digital launch calendar has already been a hub of exercise. With film theaters closed we have seen motion pictures hitting digital storefronts quicker than ever earlier than, and we now have phrase from at the least one studio that it will develop into the brand new regular. As theaters have continued to stay closed, the final movies that did see a theatrical launch in 2020 have continued to trickle out on bodily media. Though, with most of them getting launched in Might, there will not be a lot left to launch after this month is over.