New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

The first month of 2020 introduced with it a few of 2019’s largest films on DVD and Blu-ray. The second month shall be no totally different. A few of the huge films that closed out final yr will lastly be making their technique to our houses so we will take pleasure in them as regularly as we like.
The finish of yearly is at all times so full of probably nice films in search of awards consideration that it’s near unattainable to see all the pieces, so now we will all catch the good movies we missed at a leisurely tempo.
The starting of the month sees the discharge of Physician Sleep, a movie most critics cherished however most clearly didn’t see, so maybe this would be the film’s change to search out an viewers. We’ll additionally see the discharge of awards darlings like Jojo Rabbit, and Knives Out, in addition to huge blockbusters like Frozen II.
As regular, Digital releases are the identical day because the DVD and Blu-ray releases, until in any other case famous. Check out what’s developing, under.
Week Of Tuesday, February 4 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Taking part in With Fireplace
Final Christmas
Physician Sleep
The Good Liar
Arctic Canine
Waves
The Home That Jack Constructed
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Grand Isle
Holding Religion: Collection 2
Mon Mon Mon Monsters!
Rabid
The Nightengale
Trauma Heart
Early Digital Releases
Knives Out (February 7)
Week Of Tuesday, February 11 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Ford v Ferrari
After She Wakes
Greener Grass
Hell on the Border
In Material
Line of Descent
Preacher – The Closing Season
Roma
Swamp Factor: The Full Collection
Shutter Island: 10th Anniversary Metal E book
First Love
Early Digital Releases
Frozen II
Week Of Tuesday, February 18 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Halfway
21 Bridges
Jojo Rabbit
Frankie
Disturbing the Peace
The Twilight Zone: Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of The Nationwide Enquirer
Warriors of the Nation
The Good Karma Hospital
The Daybreak
Early Digital Releases
Charlie’s Angels
Darkish Waters
Queen & Slim
Week Of Tuesday, February 25 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Frozen II
Knives Out
Colour Out of Area
Norm of the North: Household Trip
The Corrupted
The Climbers
The Hunt For the Pink October (30th Anniversary Version)
Early Digital Releases
Uncut Gems
Bombshell
January
We’re heading into 2020, however the New Yr nonetheless has 2019 on the mind, at the very least when it comes to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital releases. For the subsequent few months, we’ll be seeing some huge 2019 content material popping out on these platforms, each of the large price range and indie selection.
The truth is, the primary week of January in 2020 is a large one for DVD and Blu-ray releases. Todd Phillips’ behemoth hit Joker is hitting these platforms for the primary time after hitting Digital simply in time for the vacations. It additionally comes with the “depressing to make” flick The Lighthouse, which is hitting houses simply as we head into awards season. (And additionally was considered one of our favourite horror films in 2019.)
HBO’s Huge Little Lies Season 2 can be getting a giant launch at the start of January 2020, so it received’t be a light-weight kickoff to the month in any respect. Diving in deeper, we’ve got household favorites like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Addams Household and extra hitting houses. We even have important favorites like Parasite and a few huge price range releases like Terminator: Darkish Destiny coming, as properly.
It’s not a nasty technique to kick off the yr, significantly given January is often somewhat gentle on new theatrical releases. So, you and your loved ones can cozy up with some scorching chocolate (possibly that solely occurs in Hallmark films?) and choose and select from some wonderful releases.
As regular, Digital releases are the identical day because the DVD and Blu-ray releases, until in any other case famous. Check out what’s developing, under.
Tuesday, January 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Joker
The Lighthouse
Huge Little Lies: The Full Second Season
A Million Little Items
Woman on the Third Ground
The Shed
Imprisoned
Crown Vic
Bulletproof 2
Cosmos
Mine 9
Paradise Hills
Tuesday, January 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Gemini Man
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Jexi
Krypton: The Full Second & Closing Season
Working with the Satan
The Huge Journey
Veep: The Closing Season
Past the Regulation
Code 8
The Demise and Lifetime of John F. Donovan
Line of Responsibility
Macgyver: Season 3
Turkey Bowl
YOU: The Full First Season
Mister America
Beverly Hills Cop: Three Film Assortment
Early Digital Releases
Tuesday, January 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
The Addams Household
Zombieland: Double Faucet
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Countdown
Black and Blue
I See You
Ache and Glory
The Knight of Shadows
The Courier
Early Digital Releases
Tuesday, January 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Terminator: Darkish Destiny
Parasite
Motherless Brooklyn
My Life Is Homicide
Roswell, New Mexico: The Full First Season
Harriet
Ballers: The Full Fifth Season
Early Digital Releases
Ford v. Ferrari
We’re simply getting the yr began, so keep tuned and hold an eye fixed out for the opposite residence leisure releases coming in 2020!
