New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi said- this education policy will be the foundation of the new India of the 21st century

New Education Policy 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new National Education Policy is going to prepare the foundation (foundation) of the new India of the 21st century. The kind of education that the 21st century youth need, there is a special focus on everything in the national policy. Prime Minister Modi made the inaugural speech at a conference organized on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ through video conferencing on Friday and said that special emphasis has been given in this education policy to make India strong. Also Read – Education policy should be such that creates future for present and future generations: PM Modi

In this program organized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and University Grants Commission, Prime Minister Modi said, as far as political will is concerned, I am fully committed to implement the new National Education Policy. Every country advances in education system with its national values. Education policy should be such that prepares the future of present and future generations. This is also the basis of India’s National Education Policy. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi will address the Conclave on Higher Education today, for the first time he will speak on this policy

Prime Minister Modi said that the more clear information on various aspects of national education policy, the easier it will be to implement this national education. After three, four years of extensive discussion and long brainstorming over lakhs of suggestions, the National Education Policy was approved. This is being widely discussed across the country. People of different ideologies are giving their views, reviewing education policy. The more the debate, the more the education system will get. Also Read – Architect Admission 2020: Students will get exemption for admission in Architect, the percentage of marks will be removed

Prime Minister Modi said that after the arrival of the National Education Policy, there was no mention of any kind of inclination from any region, section of the country. He said, “It is also a sign that people wanted to change the education system which has been going on for years. However, it is natural for some people to come to the question that how will it be brought to the ground? Now all eyes are on implementing it. Looking at this challenge, wherever there is a need for improvement, we all have to do it together. ” Prime Minister Modi appealed to the academics and said, directly engage in the implementation of the National Education Policy. You all play a lot.