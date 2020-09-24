New Education Policy in Bihar: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh enumerated the benefits, said – New education policy is a confluence of new and ancient education

Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that after 33 years, a new education policy has been formulated for multifaceted development from education. He said that this education policy is a confluence of new and ancient education. Interacting virtually with the teachers and intellectuals of Bihar, the BJP leader said that no education policy had been brought for 33 years. Our perspective in the field of education has been stuck in the last centuries, while the new education policy can be expected to bring about new and comprehensive changes of the 21st century. Also Read – Indian army will have strong hold from Ladakh to Arunachal, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges

He said, “I am very happy to communicate with the teachers of Bihar. I also come from this community. Bihar has the status of the land of knowledge. The land of Bihar is the land of the world’s greatest teacher Mahatma Buddha. ” Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: Union Education Minister said- New education policy will help in creating jobs and entrepreneurs

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) corresponds to the needs of the changing India of 21st century. It has been prepared as per the aspirations of new India: Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh while interacting with teachers of Bihar state, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/U4wQ6Vm3OK Also Read – The uproar over the discussion on agricultural bills, Rajnath Singh said – what happened in Rajya Sabha today was sad and shameful – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Describing the teachers as the artisans of the society, he said that no one can be a good architect of the society. He said that just as the potter makes useful utensils from the soil, in the same way, it is up to the teachers to forge the next generation.

He said that in Bihar where Chanakya has written Economics and Nalanda University, what could have been the foundation of it can be imagined. Singh said that the youth of Bihar are still waving the glory from the country to abroad. Praising the people of Bihar, he said that even the poorest of the poor people in Bihar arrange for cultural education for their children.

Referring to the new education policy, the BJP leader said that education is a broad view. He said that the new education policy has been prepared according to the new aspirations and needs of the new India. He said that it is up to all of us teachers to make the future of children.