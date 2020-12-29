New entry of corona virus in India, 6 passengers from UK were found infected

Corona Virus Strain in India: India was still left with the new strain of Corona Virus, but now this new and very dangerous strain has entered India. Signs of new strains have been found in 6 travelers who came to India from Britain. With this, this new strain has stirred up in India. Also Read – Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar’s wife died of corona infection, recently PM Modi asked

It is being told that about 33 thousand passengers came to India from Britain. These travelers arrived in the country from 25 November to 23 December. All these were tested. Of these, more than 100 corona were found infected, while new strain of corona was found in 6 passengers. All these samples were also sent for genome sequencing. This strain has been found in 6. Also Read – Now trouble from travelers returning from Britain, 10 more people who came in contact with them, were kept in separate wards

Explain that this new strain is more dangerous than the old corona virus (COVID-19) and spreads 70 percent faster. This new strain has horrified the world. This strain has reached many countries. While many countries of the world have stopped flights to and from the UK. Also Read – Success: Dr. Harsh Vardhan introduced the country’s first indigenous vaccine ‘Numosil’, will it work to stop corona, know