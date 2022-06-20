New Epic Games tools enable cross-play with Steam, and it’s not the only novelty

Developers will be able to activate this option, which will also be available for consoles and mobile.

Epic Games has already shown us that it intends to assert itself as a digital video game store, but its app still has some shortages that do not go unnoticed among the gaming community. The parents of Fortnite are aware of these details, so they are already preparing us for a series of updates that will implement all the requested functions by the players.

However, the company Tim Sweeney He also wants to incorporate novelties that improve the experience of any player, and that is why, through GamesIndustry, we know his latest idea: some tools that allow enable crossplay with Steam. According to what is read on the official website of Epic Games, this system would be intended for game developers activate the option in their respective projects.

At the moment, such a tool can be used in the PC ecosystem, but it will also be available for mobiles and consoles. Apart from this, Epic Games wants to add another function that will unite our friend lists from various platforms into a single compilation, so we can search for contacts from different launchers and accept invitations from third-party applications.

After all, Epic Games has repeatedly expressed its intentions to establish itself as a trusted hub for gamers. That is why it has been prepared for a 2022 full of free games and improvements, which translates into notable growth both in the number of accounts as in your downloads Unreal Engine.

