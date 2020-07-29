New Europe Film Sales Picks Up Locarno Selection ‘A Piece of Sky’

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based gross sales outfit New Europe Film Sales has acquired world gross sales rights to “A Piece of Sky,” Swiss director Michael Koch’s sophomore function, which was chosen for The Movies After Tomorrow strand of the Locarno Pageant.

“A Piece of Sky” is predicated on the real-life story of Anna and Marco, a pair who falls in love in a distant Alpine village. Shortly after their wedding ceremony, Marco is identified with a malignant mind tumor and more and more loses the flexibility to regulate his impulses. However whereas he grows violent and is even accused of sexually abusing Anna’s daughter, his spouse decides to honor his final want and stick with him till his loss of life.

Koch traveled to the forbidding, mountainous Alpine area whereas growing the script for the movie, befriending villagers and delving deep into the world’s tradition and traditions. “I attempt to be actually exact and to seek out on this native surroundings the larger [story],” he advised Selection in the course of the Cannes digital market.

The villagers he met lived laborious lives formed by the highly effective forces of nature and the dramatic panorama round them. “On the finish, nature has a lot extra energy than you, and you might be so small. This expertise was actually necessary,” stated Koch. The director selected to forged non-professional actors from the area, in the end spending three years gaining their belief earlier than filming may begin. Manufacturing was halted by the coronavirus pandemic after simply 10 days of taking pictures. It has resumed this week.

“A Piece of Sky” is produced by Switzerland’s Hugofilm with Germany’s Pandora Film Produktion, Swiss broadcaster SRF SRG SSR, and upscale German-French community Arte. Koch’s debut, “Marija,” premiered in competitors in Locarno in 2016. Each movies function sturdy feminine leads and are primarily based on actual occasions, “however that is just about the top of the widespread floor,” stated Hugofilm’s Christof Neracher.

“Michael’s new venture isn’t set in an city surroundings however within the harsh mountain world of Switzerland,” he stated. “The story focuses on Anna’s unattainable love for Marco, whose sickness places their relationship to a tough take a look at. Regardless of the devastating results of the sickness, Anna lastly decides to stick with Marco and to hold the burden till his loss of life.

“Do these conventional values nonetheless exist in these distant mountain areas, or does her nice love for Marco depart her no different alternative?” Neracher continued. “This tragic love story is advised in few phrases and well-composed photos, due to this fact it positive aspects in urgency and depth.”

“We’re thrilled to be connected to this film,” stated Naszewski. “Michael is an inspiring filmmaker and we need to assist him get his imaginative and prescient throughout to the world. ‘A Piece of Sky’ is the type of visually-stunning and emotional cinema that we love. Because of the early involvement, we at New Europe are trying ahead to persevering with the artistic dialogue with Michael and Christof Neracher, with whom we’ve had a terrific expertise on ‘Aloys’ some years in the past.”