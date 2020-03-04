New Europe Nabs World Rights to Jan P. Matuszynski’s ‘Leave No Traces’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based gross sales outlet New Europe Movie Gross sales has acquired world rights for the upcoming drama “Depart No Traces,” from acclaimed Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Final Household”), produced by Aurum Movie, the manufacturing home behind Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi.”

“Depart No Traces” relies on the real-life story of a younger man who witnesses the deadly beating of his buddy by the police in ‘80s Warsaw. Decided to testify concerning the killing in court docket, he should rise up to the complete pressure of Poland’s communist regime.

Pic is produced by Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham for Aurum Movie, in coproduction with Canal+ Polksa and Mikuláš Novotný’s Background Movies (Czech Republic), with the assist of the Polish Movie Institute and the Czech Movie Fund. The movie is slated to premiere in 2021. Kino Świat will launch in Poland.

Matuszyński’s final characteristic, “The Final Household,” was a disturbing biopic of the late-20th-century painter Zdzisław Beksiński and his troubled household. Pic world premiered on the Locarno Movie Competition and performed over 100 festivals, with New Europe promoting to key territories together with the U.Okay., France, Sweden, and China. “Corpus Christi” has bought to greater than 60 territories after racking up greater than 1.5 million admissions in Poland.

New Europe’s EFM line-up consists of Valdimar Johannsson’s Icelandic supernatural drama “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace; Dutch director Malou Reymann’s “A Completely Regular Household,” which received Rotterdam’s VPRO Massive Display Award; Ezequiel Radusky’s Argentinian dramedy “Planta Permanente” (The Lunchroom), which scooped a finest actress award on the Mar del Plata Movie Competition; and “Disco,” the Toronto and San Sebastian participant from Norwegian helmer Jorunn Myklebust Syversen.