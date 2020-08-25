New Europe Takes World on Latest From ‘Loving Vincent’ Animation Team

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based New Europe Movie Gross sales has acquired world gross sales rights for “The Peasants,” the most recent function from BreakThru Movies, the animation studio behind Oscar nominee “Loving Vincent.” Selection has been given unique entry to the movie’s worldwide teaser.

Principal images has begun on a movie primarily based on the novel from Nobel Prize-winning Polish writer Wladyslaw Reymont. The film might be directed by Oscar nominee Dorota Kobiela and produced with the identical hand-painted approach that dramatically introduced the canvases of Vincent van Gogh to life in “Loving Vincent,” the movie Kobiela co-directed with Hugh Welchman.

“The Peasants” is the tragic story of a peasant woman compelled to marry a a lot older, rich farmer, regardless of her love for his son. With time, she turns into an object of envy and hate in her village and has to combat to protect her independence. The movie captures the trials of rural life within the Polish countryside on the cusp of the 20th century.

“After years of working on a movie about Vincent van Gogh, I felt a powerful want to inform a narrative about girls: to point out their struggles and their ardour and their power,” stated Kobiela.

“The Peasants” might be produced by BreakThru’s Sean Bobbitt and Welchman, who additionally co-wrote the script. It is going to be shot with a live-action solid earlier than every body consists as an oil portray, using greater than 60 painters in three studios to finish the 79,000 frames that may make up the movie. The film’s premiere is deliberate for late 2022.

“Loving Vincent,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for greatest animated function movie, grossed greater than $52 million globally, making it essentially the most profitable Polish movie of all time on the worldwide field workplace. Selection described it as “a very awe-inspiring portrait of the nice Dutch artist…pulling audiences into the delirious, hyper-sensual world urged by van Gogh’s oeuvre,” for what chief movie critic Peter Debruge known as a “one-of-a-kind murals.” BreakThru additionally gained an Oscar for greatest quick animation movie with “Peter and the Wolf.”

New Europe Movies Gross sales has dealt with the worldwide rollout of movies resembling Oscar nominee “Corpus Christi,” by Jan Komasa, and Cannes prize winner “Rams,” by Grimur Hakonarson. The corporate might be pre-selling Valdimar Johansson’s upcoming “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace, in Toronto.