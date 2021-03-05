New Evangelion Movie Postponed Due to COVID Pandemic

To – sorry – little fan surprise, anime studio Khara postpones Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 one more time.

Of course, the saga is making you wait. It has been several years of waiting, as the Kotaku medium tells us, and it is a nuisance for the community, although the creator has already apologized in the past. From 2016 it passed to 2020. But of course, due to the Covid pandemic, it had to be postponed again.

So, we went to January 23, 2021. Once again, the Japanese state has declared a state of alarm, so it is time, again, to postpone. It will end on February 7. They want to resume the premiere as soon as possible, but for now, there is no date, so they promise to keep us informed.

This is the fourth work in the Rebuild of Evangelion series and it has been eight long years of patiently waiting since Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo was released, which arrived in 2012. At the moment we know very little about where it will take us. history of this new outcome to which one of the most revered franchises in the history of Japanese animation will undergo. At the very least we know that the pressure to finish high again is great and the fans are not going to forgive anything.

So that you at least take some image with you, we invite you to take a look at the poster they shared a few months ago about the film.