New Evidence About Marilyn Monroe’s Death to Feature in ‘Chilly Case: Historical past’

ZDF Enterprises has partnered with Story Home Productions on a brand new collection that delves deep into a few of historical past’s most infamous deaths. From the brutal homicide of Pharaoh Ramses III to the mysterious loss of life of Marilyn Monroe, “Chilly Case: Historical past” reinvestigates chilly instances utilizing state-of-the-art forensics and archaeological strategies.

Ralf Rueckauer, vice-president ZDFE.unscripted, mentioned: “Creating this collection has been an thrilling journey with every episode unravelling a thriller. It’s been fascinating to see modern-day forensics at work dispelling age previous theories, significantly in the case of Marilyn Monroe, the place we have now unearthed new proof and testimony.”

That includes among the highest profile murders in the historical past of mankind, the six-part collection transports viewers into the previous with expertly rendered recreations of the crime. “Chilly Case: Historical past” contains the Medici Case, the place two sons are slain in a wrestle for energy, and going again even additional in time, 3,000 years in the past, when Ramses III was violently killed by his personal kin. Did Vincent Van Gogh actually commit suicide or did somebody shoot him, and had been the 2 our bodies in the Tower of London the younger princes, killed by Richard III, or can DNA show in any other case?

The collection additionally appears to be like on the loss of life of prostitute Rosemarie Nitribitt in 1957, discovered hanged in her luxurious house. Was it suicide or a homicide linked to German excessive society? Marilyn Monroe’s loss of life in 1962 nonetheless puzzles journalists and criminologists in the present day. A put up mortem stating “in all probability suicide by taking an overdose” has bred plenty of theories. This closing episode discovers new proof, narrowing the circle of doable perpetrators.

ZDF Enterprises is the worldwide distributor for “Chilly Case: Historical past,” which can go into manufacturing with Story Home this autumn.