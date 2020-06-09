New evidence revealed which could change Peter Falconio’s case in Channel 4’s Murder in the Outback

Channel 4’s re-investigation of the disappearance of British backpacker Peter Falconio in the Australian outback started final evening. And Murder in the Outback has already acquired folks speaking.

The four-part documentary takes an in depth have a look at the evidence in the 2001 case that made headlines throughout the world, after Peter’s girlfriend Joanne Lees escaped the attacker and managed to get to security due to a passing truck.

In final evening’s opening episode, we heard surprising new particulars that shed new mild on the homicide, which was deemed solved with the conviction of Bradley John Murdoch in 2005. He’s at the moment serving a life sentence after Lees recognized him from a line-up of images, and his DNA matched a pattern from the T-shirt she was carrying that evening.

The largest revelation got here from truck driver Vince Millar, who revealed evidence that adjustments the total case. He defined that shortly earlier than Lees flagged down his van he seen odd behaviour on the highway forward, with a automotive circling its headlines on a normally abandoned stretch.

“Abruptly there was this little pink automotive that pulled up on the aspect of the highway,” he defined to Murdoch’s defence lawyer, Andrew Fraser, who was reinvestigating the case.

“I acquired out of my truck pondering they have been damaged down and I noticed there was a person that appeared like jelly in between two different males. Then they took off. As soon as I pulled up they have been out of there. The way in which they acquired in that automotive and took off there was one thing they didn’t need me to see. That bloke in the center very nicely could have been Peter Falconio.”

He additionally defined to the documentary makers how he’s nonetheless haunted by that fateful evening. “I want I used to be by no means ever any a part of it. I used to be heading dwelling and the boss turned me spherical and despatched me again to Darwin, which put me on that spot at the moment on that day, I ought to have been at dwelling in mattress.”

As Fraser factors out, the pink automotive has by no means been correctly investigated. Who was driving it? Was Peter Falconio the man described as trying “like jelly”? And in that case, how does that sequence of occasions match up with Joanne’s account?

With three extra episodes to go in this documentary there are sure to be tons extra questions to return earlier than we get any solutions…is the proper particular person behind bars?

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller continues tonight on Channel four at 9.15pm. To seek out out what else is on tonight, take a look at our TV Information.