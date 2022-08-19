New explosions reported in Crimea, headquarters of the Russian fleet command in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian press revealed that this Friday they heard again explosions on the Crimean peninsulaone day after at least four explosions hit in the vicinity of the important Russian military airport in Belbeknorth of Sevastopol.

Reports on social networks warned that this Friday Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft defense systems were activated over the port of Sevastopolheadquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, and fired a series of shots to an unknown destination.

Mikhail Razvozhayevhead of the Russian occupation government in Sevastopol, stated that a formation of drones had been shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defense.

File photo: A satellite image shows the port of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, Ukraine (Maxar Technologies/REUTERS)

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, it is an important supply line for what President Vladimir Putin calls his special military operation in Ukraine.

In recent weeks the Ukrainian Army has carried out several acts of sabotage in territory under Russian controlincluding in Crimea, where an arsenal and an airfield were the scene of explosions that caused numerous damages.

On the other hand, Russian authorities reported on Thursday a fire in an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, which has forced the evacuation of the inhabitants of neighboring towns. “According to the latest data, there are no injuries. Emergency services are working on the spot. The cause of the fire is being clarified,” said Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, on his Telegram channel. The inhabitants of two villages near the arsenal and not far from the Ukrainian border, Timonovo and Soloti, they have been transferred “to a safe place”he added.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has called on civilians in areas under Russian control that they stay away from barracks, arsenals and military units for their own safety.

File photo of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters following a suspected combat drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, on July 31, 2022 (REUTERS/Stringer)

