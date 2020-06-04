New Falcon And Winter Soldier Rumors Make Me Hopeful Captain America Is Coming To Season 2

May the subsequent installment be plainly referred to as Captain America, or would there as soon as once more be one other character title in there? Maybe the traumatic state of affairs could be one thing else, permitting for a Captain America and Bucky Barnes, or perhaps we’ll get extra crossover potential from a Captain America and the White Wolf? Perhaps each Sam and Bucky will tackle the purple, white and blue costume for the sitcom My Two Captain Americas. Regardless of the case could also be, Sam turning into Captain America for actual is lengthy overdue, so here is hoping that is the route they take.