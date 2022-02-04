New Far Cry 6 Update Features Rambo Crossover Missions With Trailer

Ubisoft proposes us to live an adventure full of action together with a super fan of the iconic character.

Although Far Cry 6 invited us to Yara in October of last year, Ubisoft continues to introduce new features so that players return to the island again and again. We have already been introduced to actor Danny Trejo through two missions full of action and tacos (yes, the Mexican dish), and now it’s back to delight us with another free update and just as frantic that goes by the name of Rambo: All the Blood.

Sylvester Stallone appears in posters and photographsAs you can see in the trailer above, these missions introduce us to a super fan of the character played by Sylvester Stallone, an actor we will only see on posters and photographs. Dropping several references to the iconic Rambo movies, such as some phrases and the figure of the aforementioned character, we will have to fight against Yara’s army in a bloody revenge.

This upgrade can be played solo or cooperative, so Rambo’s influence extends to all users who want to live the adventure in company. In addition, Ubisoft gives us more reasons to resort to pure action through a free reward: the Vengeance Arc. A weapon that allows us to shoot explosive arrows and, therefore, cause chaos among our enemies.

While Far Cry 6 has been nurturing acclaimed actors and well-known movies, it has also left a lot of room for those characters that come from their own world. We are talking about villains praised in previous installments such as the eccentric Pagan Min, which already has its own DLC, and the famous Vaas, which has also presented an expansion.

