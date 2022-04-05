New feat in Elden Ring: they manage to complete it without taking damage of any kind for the first time

The No Hit has already been done weeks ago, but now it has been achieved without damage from falls or poison.

Like the rest of the title in the Souls saga, Elden Ring is an ideal game for those who seek a challenge and set their own goals. In this way, a few days have already passed since the work of FromSoftware received its first No Hit game, but now the community has gone one step further.

As Kotaku collects, the streamer Seki has managed to be the first to complete the game without taking any damage. No Hits refer specifically to not being hit or hit by any enemy, but this feat is bigger because it’s about seeing the credits without your life going down for other reasons, like poison or fall damage.

In No Hits, fall or poison damage is allowed.You can see the game in the video that we share at the top of the news and it has a duration of three hours. Not being able to take any damage makes attempts much more difficult, as you can’t access items that boost your attack at the cost of lowering your health. Of course, there is a moment when Seki uses a talisman that increases her combat strength and her health, so her bar expands and it seems that she has taken damage.

The streamer has practiced in FromSoftware’s open world for more than 130 hours, although the mark of his departure is nowhere near that of the speedrunners, who complete the game in less than an hour. In recent weeks we have also seen other types of more curious and special cases, such as that user who defeats bosses with a character at level 713.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, No Hit, No Damage and Streamer.