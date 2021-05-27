PUBG has shared some information bearing on its building plans for 2021, revealing that there shall be a remastering of Miramar, the addition of respawns, and two new 8×8 maps.

PUBG Inventive Director, Dave Curd defined what the plans are for the online game in 2021. In spite of the pandemic and the entire demanding situations, PUBG made a lot of adjustments and enhancements, and the theory is to proceed to take action.

Dave Curd stated that Miramar is among the primary focuses of consideration for 2021. The remastering of the map will come with most commonly visible enhancements, even though the group could also be making adjustments that will make the gameplay extra thrilling.

New shall be added choices for dynamic climates, the lights of establishing interiors shall be extra reasonable and the tland spaces shall be up to date to lead them to glance higher. Gameplay-focused adjustments come with the elimination of items in entrance of home windows, which prior to now averted “peek into shootings or leap out of home windows conveniently“.

A brand new car and a brand new weapon

Miramar may even obtain a brand new car, an ATV, and a new sniper named Lynx AMR, which is brief for Lynx Anti-Subject material Rifle. It is a box-only weapon that may not seem frequently and has solely 5 rounds. In concept they are going to solely be to be had in Miramar, however they may succeed in the remainder of the maps.

Can be presented 8×8 maps that may host PUBG’s first respawn characteristic. Certainly one of them will characteristic a “various set of places, from mysterious underground labs to giant skyscrapers, thru swampy terrain, subways, and underwater constructions.”

The 2nd a part of PUBG Construction Plan 2021 shall be shared within the close to long run and it is going to display most of the gameplay updates, as an example We can be very acutely aware of any information.