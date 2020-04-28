New Format Brings Kesha, Jason Mraz – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you’ve got not but watched the third episode of “The Bachelor Presents: Take heed to Your Coronary heart.”

After spending two weeks fostering relationships within the “Bachelor” mansion, the “Bachelor Presents: Take heed to Your Coronary heart” contestants got a impolite awakening. Initially of Week 3, host Chris Harrison provided perception into the up to date format of the present: “The subsequent time I see you, I solely wish to see {couples} which might be severe about taking that subsequent step and transferring ahead,” he stated.

The brand new actuality shook the mansion and left contestants combating to ascertain one thing substantial. Ultimately, solely seven {couples} remained: Matt Ranaudo and Rudi, Danny Padilli and Bekah Purifoy, Brandon Mills and Savannah McKinley, Ryan Neal and Natascha Bessez, Chris Watson and Bri Strauss, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, and Sheridan Reed and Julie Rae. Ruby Jane and Gabe Brown each self-eliminated after they didn’t discover a severe connection.

The brand new format introduced new challenges: Every couple would compete weekly in an “American Idol”-style efficiency in entrance of a panel of superstar judges. The panel would remove {couples} till one remained. “That couple would be the finest musically — one of the best performers — but in addition essentially the most dedicated couple they usually’re able to share their lives collectively,” Harrison informed the contestants. The winners could be provided an opportunity to write down, file, produce and tour their new music.

Every couple paired off and started making ready their upcoming efficiency. Within the interim, Danny and Bekah got a date the place they have been dressed by designer Rebecca Minkoff. The second date card went to Natascha and Ryan, who joined nation music singer Chris Lane and his spouse (and former fiancé of “The Bachelor” Ben Higgins) Lauren Bushnell Lane as he ready for his live performance. The night time changed into a double date as Chris and Lauren invited Ryan and Natascha on stage for Chris’s track “Huge, Huge Plans.”

Again on the mansion, the {couples} took turns rehearsing, earlier than getting on stage for Kesha, Jason Mraz and former “Bachelorette” couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. The judges evaluated every pairing on each their musical skill, in addition to their chemistry on stage.

Matt and Rudi have been first, singing Shawn Mendes’ “Fallin’ All In You.” The judges have been impressed with their musical instincts however thought their relationship may use extra time. However, Chris and Bri’s rendition of “Past” by Leon Bridges gave the judges “chills.” Bekah and Danny adopted with “Ho Hey” by the Lumineers. The judges commented that a few of their harmonies have been messy and that it could be mirroring their very own relationship.

“Romantically, I sort of really feel such as you’re going to must really feel this one out,” Kesha stated.

Even their fellow contestants took discover. “Bekah and Danny … they sort of simply regarded like they have been like pals. Like hardcore pal zone,” Rudi stated.

Savannah and Brandon have been subsequent and prompted combined critiques from the judges. Their acoustic model of Low cost Trick’s “I Need You to Need Me” had listeners questioning the validity of their relationship, which prompted an settlement from Julia. Julia, who had beforehand expressed curiosity in Brandon, discovered their damaging suggestions “validating” earlier than she and Sheridan went on to carry out the Backstreet Boys’ “As Lengthy as You Love Me.” Their efficiency introduced enthusiastic responses from the judges, particularly Rodgers, who he stood up mid-song to wave his palms round.

“Your voice is gorgeous nevertheless it virtually comes second to how I may simply inform how you are feeling about one another,” Kesha famous.

Natascha and Ryan sang a passionate model of “Keep” by Rihanna, and the judges have been impressed with the facility of her voice that was “hovering throughout.” Trevor and Jamie rounded out the performances, with Maren Morris’ “I May Use a Love Track.” Jamie, who confessed that she was nervous about singing, was applauded by the judges for his or her efficiency and her “vulnerability” on stage.

After the performances, all of the contestants ready for a modified rose ceremony. For the primary time, Chris Harrison could be handing out the roses and eliminations have been on behalf of the judges, versus contestants. After six of the {couples} have been deemed protected, Bekah and Danny have been despatched residence individually.

“Take heed to Your Coronary heart” airs Mondays at eight p.m. on ABC.