New from the creators of Blasphemous adds the perfect gameplay for RPG fans

All On Board! presents Dungeon Master with just under 48 hours left to complete its successful Kickstarter.

All On Board! successfully continues its crowdfunding in Kickstarterwhere in the absence of 48 hours to finish his Kickstarter has managed to add 60.579 euros, more than double the initial forecast target. Such collection allows the development of this virtual reality platform to be assured to those responsible, also the creators of Blasphemous, but also to announce a broader game offer.

Accumulate on Kickstarter more than 60,000 euros of collectionOn the one hand, The Game Kitchen has confirmed today the modo Dungeon Master, which allows players to direct role-playing sessions with their friends, and “Stream On”, a tool that allows you to set camera positions to broadcast the session live. On the other hand, if the extra goal of 80,000 euros is reached, it will be unlocked. el Toolkit de Wargaming. This toolkit gives you the option to create a campaign, select wargame rules, load a terrain, choose an army and start playing.

The news does not end here. The Game Kitchen is very aware of the users in the campaign and announces that, after listening to the feedback of the community, there will be a Flat Screen mode, an application for flat screen devices that allows you to invite a friend to your session for free who does not have a virtual reality device.

Finally, the 12 licensed games that will be available at launch have been detailed including VR versions of The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls by Edmund Mcmillen, and The Hunger by Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering, as well as Black Rose Wars, Rallyman GT, Sword & Sorcery, Infinity Defiance, Istanbul, Escape The Dark Castle, SteamWatchers, Hamlet, Wild Assent, and The Breach.

If there are no unforeseen events, it is expected that All On Board! comes to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR-based PC VR headsets sometime in 2023.

More about: All On Board!, The Game Kitchen and Kickstarter.