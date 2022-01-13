New gameplay look at Witchfire: Painkiller’s heir shooter will leave news very soon

Little is known yet about this fast-paced action video game from the authors of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

In mid-2021 the development of a new Painkiller by Saber Interactive was confirmed, but it is not the only video game underway destined to bring back to the current pages the unbridled action of the clásico de People Can Fly. Thus, Witchfire is also underway, a shooter signed by the team in charge of the original FPS that reappears on social networks guaranteeing prompt news.

The Astronauts shared yesterday a new brief look at gameplay via twitter, offering a video that also serves to warn its followers of a January rich in news for the action and shooting title. Thus, for the next week players have been summoned to learn more details about Witchfire, and that includes talking about its release date among other topics described as exciting.

The work of the also authors of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Witchfire left its first news at the end of 2017, sharing its latest news a year ago. Since then, and until now, there has been quite a bit of silence around the project. Nor is much known about the FPS beyond the videos and images published, letting us see a shooter with firearms, fantasy elements, hordes of enemies to fight and a setting with medieval elements.

Meanwhile, you can read the analysis of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter in 3D Games, which said in its final lines: visually captivating and powerful in the narrative, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter has become one of those pleasant surprises that we always love about to receive. As for People Can Fly, the original Painkiller team gave us Outriders last year, a shooter to enjoy cooperatively.

