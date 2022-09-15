New gameplay video of Bayonetta 3, one of the stars of Nintendo Switch for 2023

The Platinum Games video game is one of Nintendo’s great hopes for its calendar this year.

Bayonetta 3 is one of the most important games that Nintendo has in its portfolio for the final stretch of this year 2022, and it could not be absent from its Nintendo Direct that was held this afternoon. He has made an appearance with a new gameplay which has allowed us to see the launch in motion.

With the promise that “you’re going to have a devilishly good time!” The video game has been one of the great protagonists of the event, and has shown all the playable benefits that are expected from the third installment of the saga of action, adventures and hack and slash Platinum Games for Nintendo Switch that opens next October.

“In the first installment of Bayonetta, the protagonist faced the angels to recover her memories, and in the second she faced demons to rescue her best friend,” they remind us from the Japanese company. “In this third installment, she will fight to protect the world from homunculi, artificial biological weapons.”

The game has been showcased in a gameplay of several minutes, to remind us that the Bayonetta saga is one of the most important and special brands in the video console catalog. Do you want to know more about the video game? Remember that from this link you have a series of details of the last trailer that you surely did not notice.

