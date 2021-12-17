New generation in FIFA 22: all players

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

We have a new series of cards in FIFA 22, and it is that if you play the soccer simulator between December 15 and January 14 you have the opportunity to get a player New generation: young promises who are already emerging in their respective teams and who are called to be the next world superstars.

Electronic Arts registers EA Sports FC and there are indications that it may be the new name of FIFA

There is a total of 6 players of this series of cards, each with some pretty decent attributes that can fill almost any template. If you want to know what they are, keep reading.

All players from the New Generation series in FIFA 22

There are one player from each of the major leagues (Except for the Premier, which has two representatives). These are versions that are different from the ones we have in the normal way, with some half lowered and others raised. These are all the players in the series:

Player

Position

Media

Rhythm

Threw

Happens

Regattas

Defending

Physical

Paper

Kylian Mbappé

NO

86

90

78

74

84

31

68

 Mbappé

Eduardo Camavinga

MC

81

75

68

80

83

78

81

 camavinga

Jude Bellingham

MC

81

77

71

76

82

78

79

 Bellingham FIFA 22 New Generation

Phil Foden

MCO

85

85

80

82

88

57

58

 Phil Foden

Christian Pulisic

NO

83

90

72

75

87

38

60

 Pulisic FIFA 22

Theo Hernandez

AT THE

85

94

72

78

83

78

83

 Theo Hernandez
Mbappé New Generation FIFA 22

Mbappé is one of the most interesting players in this collection

To receive one of these six players, you must have played FIFA before January 14. It will be received by players on all platforms except Nintendo Switch, and will begin to be distributed from December 15.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here