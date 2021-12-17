New generation in FIFA 22: all players

We have a new series of cards in FIFA 22, and it is that if you play the soccer simulator between December 15 and January 14 you have the opportunity to get a player New generation: young promises who are already emerging in their respective teams and who are called to be the next world superstars.

There is a total of 6 players of this series of cards, each with some pretty decent attributes that can fill almost any template. If you want to know what they are, keep reading.

All players from the New Generation series in FIFA 22

There are one player from each of the major leagues (Except for the Premier, which has two representatives). These are versions that are different from the ones we have in the normal way, with some half lowered and others raised. These are all the players in the series:

Player Position Media Rhythm Threw Happens Regattas Defending Physical Paper Kylian Mbappé NO 86 90 78 74 84 31 68

Eduardo Camavinga MC 81 75 68 80 83 78 81

Jude Bellingham MC 81 77 71 76 82 78 79

Phil Foden MCO 85 85 80 82 88 57 58

Christian Pulisic NO 83 90 72 75 87 38 60

Theo Hernandez AT THE 85 94 72 78 83 78 83





Mbappé is one of the most interesting players in this collection

To receive one of these six players, you must have played FIFA before January 14. It will be received by players on all platforms except Nintendo Switch, and will begin to be distributed from December 15.