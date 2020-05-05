New Girl Group Redsquare Introduces 1st Members, Including Familiar Faces From GOOD DAY

New woman group Redsquare is introducing their members as they prepare for his or her debut!

Redsquare is an upcoming five-member woman group below the company About Leisure. They’ve now revealed the identities of two members!

The primary member to be launched is Chaea, who was born on July 5, 1997. Followers had been fast to acknowledge her as Cherry (start identify Kim Chaeyoung) of GOOD DAY.

The group has now additionally launched Bomin, who was born on September 24, 2001 and was additionally a member of GOOD DAY.

GOOD DAY was a 10-member group who debuted in August 2017 below C9 Leisure. Whereas the group’s disbandment was not formally introduced, 5 of its members re-debuted this January with C9 Leisure’s new woman group cignature. On Could 4, the information outlet SpoTVNews reported that 4 of the remaining GOOD DAY members (Cherry, Genie, Nayoon, and Bomin) are re-debuting with Redsquare. The report has not been formally confirmed.

Redsquare will make their debut on Could 19 with the only “Prequel.”

Keep tuned for extra member introductions!

