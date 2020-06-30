New Girl Group Weeekly Talks About Receiving Support From Labelmates Apink, Goals For Debut, And More

On June 30, Play M Leisure’s new woman group, Weeekly, held a showcase for the discharge of their debut album “We Are” and title monitor “Tag Me (@Me).”

Weeekly has garnered consideration for being Play M Leisure’s first new woman group in nearly 10 years. Lee Soojin stated, “It seems like a dream to be at this showcase. It wasn’t that way back after I didn’t know that I might be doing a showcase in an enormous place like this. I skilled for a very long time for this second however I’m joyful to be standing right here with the opposite members.”

Jiyoon stated, “We are going to work laborious to indicate a various however approachable picture that matches our group title. We wish to brighten everybody’s week. We wish to present enjoyable music and performances that may carry a small smile to individuals within the midst of their on a regular basis lives.”

Monday stated, “The typical age of our group is 17. I feel that that type of vibrant power is our trademark. Nonetheless, our expertise are to not be measured by our age.”

Zoa talked in regards to the recommendation that they’d gotten from their senior labelmates Apink. “We filmed a actuality present earlier than our debut, and Apink got here on the second episode,” she stated. “Throughout filming and through breaks, they’d give us recommendation from time to time and cheered us on.”

Jihan stated, “We’re so grateful for his or her recommendation and phrases of help.” Monday, who has been a fan of Apink for a very long time, stated, “It’s an honor simply to have the ability to debut as Apink’s juniors. I’ll work laborious to be able to proceed their superb legacy.” Jiyoon added, “Apink is well-known for his or her nice teamwork, so we wish to proceed that legacy and be generally known as a gaggle with nice teamwork.”

Lastly, Lee Soojin stated, “As rookies, our aim is to let individuals know who we’re by means of various promotions. We’d be joyful if we acquired good outcomes. It might be good if we may get the dream of all rookies, the Rookie of the 12 months award. Many superb senior artists seem on the end-of-year awards ceremonies, so we wish to stand on that stage as nicely.”

Weeekly was scheduled to carry a V Stay showcase for followers at eight p.m. KST. Nonetheless, Play M Leisure introduced that the occasion was being canceled as a consequence of a hearth in a close-by constructing and that the employees and artists had been shortly evacuated.

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews