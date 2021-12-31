New graphics cards? NVIDIA summons us for a special presentation on videogames

They talk about sharing “exciting news from the world of video games” this January.

Perhaps NVIDIA has not been one of the big names in the world of video games during this 2021, but what there is no doubt is that they continue to be in very good shape. What is also true is that it is seriously experiencing the shortage of manufacturing components, a problem that causes that there are very few graphics cards available and that those that are sold skyrocket, also due to the mining of cryptocurrencies.

They meet us next TuesdayTherefore, we will be more attentive than ever to what they have to say to us this next month in a direct special scheduled for next week. “Join us at our special event next Tuesday January 4th at 5:00 p.m. to find out exciting news from the world of videogames, “says the message they have posted on their social networks.

On their official website they do not share just more details about it, beyond that they will be Jeff Fisher Y Ali Kani, so the rumor mill has made an appearance. Players expect, in addition to some kind of update on the stock of existing ones, that they will be announced new graphics cards, with the “Ti” versions as the main characters and a direct relationship with gaming on laptops.

While waiting for the official confirmation of what may be presented, it is true that NVIDIA is aware of the problem of shortage of graphics and how the speculators They are directly affecting those who just want to have a PC to enjoy video games and use it for normal tasks. In fact, technologies such as ray tracing and support DLSS They are considerably improving the performance and general appearance of some of the best-known titles on the PC market, so it is a shame that many users are forced to wait longer than necessary due to this complicated situation.

