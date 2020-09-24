New Gratuity Rules: Do not be afraid to change job, now five years, not only will you get gratuity after so many days of service!

New Gratuity Rules: Modi government has given a big relief to the people working in the organized sector of the country. In fact, the government has passed a bill from Parliament to change the labor law, under which many things have changed. One of these is the issue of gratuity. After the enactment of this bill, now an employee will be entitled to gratuity from the company even after working for one year. Earlier this period was five years.

Actually, the Modi government had announced this much in advance, but now the way has been cleared after the bill is passed by Parliament. Now after the President’s approval to this bill, it will become law. After this, if an employee leaves a job in a company after one year of service, he will get gratuity. Earlier this rule was for five years. That is, the employee was entitled to gratuity on leaving the job after five years of service.

How much gratuity is received?

According to the rule, companies have to give gratuity equal to 15 days salary to their employees every year. Basic and dearness allowance are included in the salary. Apart from this, a month of 26 days was counted while calculating gratuity.

goes. Because it is believed that an employee works for a maximum of 26 days in a 30-day month.

In this way, suppose that a person’s monthly salary (including basic and dearness allowance) is 50000 rupees and if he works in a company for one year, how much gratuity will he get. For this, divide 50000 by 26 and multiply it by 15.

will be given. By doing this, the said person will get Rs 28846.

The government has also fixed the upper limit of gratuity. Under this, a maximum of 20 lakh rupees can be paid to a person as gratuity. After Parliament’s approval of this related Labor Reform Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted with his official tweeter handle that it was a demand of workers for a long time. These reforms will benefit the toiling laborers.