New headache for Argentina on the way to the World Cup: Nico González asked for the change after 7 minutes and broke down in tears on the bench

Argentina had to present during the last hours a preliminary list already focusing on what will be the Qatar World Cup. Lionel Scaloni chose to send a broad call to the FIFA offices with most of the footballers who were part of his process with the idea of ​​having alternatives in the event of any eventuality between now and the start of the tournament. And during the hours after that action, two facts supported his decision: after the injury of Leandro Paredes in Juventus, Nicolás González was barely able to play 7 minutes in the match between Fiorentina and Inter.

The 24-year-old footballer was facing his third start in recent weeks after overcoming the physical problems that had plagued him during the previous months, but he was almost unable to enter the game in the match corresponding to the 11th round of Serie A. He talked with his compatriot Lautaro Martínez, walked up to the substitute bench and had to leave his place to Frenchman Jonathan Ikone.

The former Argentinos Juniors tried to face an attack, touched and moved, but after a failed pass, he turned around and made the unmistakable gesture of the change. Once he was seated on the substitute bench, he covered his eyes with his hands, making clear his concern for what had happened. So far, there are no details about the problem that pushed him to leave the field.

In addition to González, he was also a starter at Fiorentina Lucas Martinez Quartawhile on the opposite sidewalk they were starting Joaquin Correa and the mentioned Lautaro Martinez.

González had been part of the last tour of the Argentine team in the United States, although he did not add minutes in either of the two games since he had just recovered from a physical problem. From the end of August onwards, he played 5 games for Fiorentina (two for the Conference League and 3 for Serie A).

The problems multiplied for Lionel Scaloni during the last weeks after what happened with Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and in the last hours with Paredes. A priori, the two Juventus men should be available within two weeks, so so far it has been ruled out that they will be part of the 26 called up for the trip to Qatar. The case of the Joya It is more complex, since he is recovering from an injury to the left rectus femoris that left his participation in the maximum event walking on the ledge.

Also, the goalkeeper John Musso reappeared in recent days during an Atalanta friendly against a promotion team after having surgery on his face and Villarreal coach Unai Emery confirmed in one of his recent press conferences that Juan Foyth He returned to training after several weeks away due to a knee injury: “Foyth is closer, he has already started running, he is coming off a longer injury.” At the same time, he stressed that Young Lo Celso He had to stop due to a “discomfort” although he made it clear that it was not an injury: “It gave us a sign of fatigue and risk. So, he hasn’t trained and he hasn’t been able to play.”

Scaloni will have time until November 14 to announce the final list that will be made up of 26 soccer players, all athletes who must be registered on the provisional list that is already in the FIFA offices.

