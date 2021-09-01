New Horizons that disappear in September

Inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons don’t fail to remember to do the corresponding day by day duties of your everyday, as they’re going to allow you to construct a perfect journey in your island. Amongst those duties shall be to finish all the repertoire of bugs, fish and marine creatures that you are going to to find all through the months.

On the other hand, as we play in actual time, many of those beings will disappear when the month passes, so it is vital that you just keep in mind to catch them forward of time. New Horizons has a complete depend of 80 bugs, 80 fish and 40 sea creatures each within the northern and southern hemispheres. For this reason, with this information we inform you the entirety you’ll lose when finish of September.

North Hemisphere

Fish that disappear in September

NAME LOCATION HOUR PRICE

Softshell turtle River 16:00 a 9:00 3.750

River crab Pond All day 200

Salmon River mouth All day 700

King salmon River mouth All day 1.800

Ayu River All day 900

Physician fish River 9:00 a 16:00 1.500

Arowana River 16:00 a 9:00 10.000

Piraña River 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 2.500

Alligator fish Pond 16:00 a 9:00 6.000

Dorado River 16:00 a 9:00 15.000

Piracucu River 16:00 a 9:00 10.000

Clownfish Mar All day 650

Surgeon fish Mar All day 1.000

Butterfly fish Mar All day 1.000

Saddled bichir River 9:00 a 16:00 4.000

Glono fish Mar All day 250

White shark Mar 16:00 a 9:00 15.000

Swordfish Dock All day 10.000

Sunfish Mar 16:00 a 9:00 4.000

Noticed shark Mar 16:00 a 9:00 12.000

Hammerhead shark Mar 16:00 a 9:00 8.000

Whale shark Mar All day 13.000

Torpedo Mar All day 1.500

Bugs that disappear in September

NAME LOCATION HOUR PRICE

Brooke’s Wings Butterfly Flying 8:00 – 17:00 2.500

Emperor butterfly Flying 17:00 – 8:00 4.000

Daffodil butterfly Flying 8:00 – 17:00 3.000

Tiger butterfly Flying 16:00 a 7:00 240

Atlas moth Tree trunk 19:00 a 4:00 3.000

Butterfly fowl wings Flying 8:00 a 16:00 4.000

Crepuscular moth Flying 8:00 a 16:00 2.500

Grasshopper At the ground 8:00 a 17:00 160

Zapatero In recent water 8:00 a 19:00 130

Not unusual cicada Tree trunk 8:00 a 17:00

Swimming beetle In recent water 8:00 a 19:00 800

Massive water malicious program In recent water 19:00 a 8:00 2.000

Rosario batesí beetle At the stumps All day 3.000

Geotropid beetle At the ground All day 300

Goliath beetle Palm tree trunk 17:00 a 8:00 8.000

Rainbow stag beetle Tree trunk 19:00 a 8:00 6.000

Leaf insect Camouflaged like a leaf All day 600

Mosquito Flying 17:00 a 4:00 130

Sea creatures that disappear in September

Title location hour worth

Medusa luna Sluggish and stable motion All day 600

Horseshoe crab Quick and rapid swims 21:00 a 4:00 2.500

Slate pencil hedgehog Sluggish and stable motion 16:00 a 9:00 2.000

Sea grape Nonetheless All day 900

Sea urchin Sluggish and stable motion All day 1.700

Crave massive Quick and rapid swims All day 15.000

Police computer virus Sluggish motion 16:00 a 9:00 700

Tiger prawn Common motion 16:00 a 9:00 3.000

Southern hemisphere

Fish that disappear in September

NAME LOCATION HOUR PRICE

Balloon fish Mar 16:00 a 9:00 2.500

Sturgeon River mouth All day 10.000

Sea butterfly Mar All day 1.000

Sour River All day 900

Taimén River (cliff) 16:00 a 9:00 15.000

Yellow perch River All day 300

Bugs that disappear in September

NAME LOCATION HOUR PRICE

Emperor butterfly Flying 17:00 a 8:00 4.000

Sea creatures that disappear in September