New Horizons that disappear in September

Inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons don’t fail to remember to do the corresponding day by day duties of your everyday, as they’re going to allow you to construct a perfect journey in your island. Amongst those duties shall be to finish all the repertoire of bugs, fish and marine creatures that you are going to to find all through the months.
On the other hand, as we play in actual time, many of those beings will disappear when the month passes, so it is vital that you just keep in mind to catch them forward of time. New Horizons has a complete depend of 80 bugs, 80 fish and 40 sea creatures each within the northern and southern hemispheres. For this reason, with this information we inform you the entirety you’ll lose when finish of September.
North Hemisphere
Fish that disappear in September
|
NAME
|
LOCATION
|
HOUR
|
PRICE
|
|
Softshell turtle
|
River
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
3.750
|
|
River crab
|
Pond
|
All day
|
200
|
|
Salmon
|
River mouth
|
All day
|
700
|
|
King salmon
|
River mouth
|
All day
|
1.800
|
|
Ayu
|
River
|
All day
|
900
|
|
Physician fish
|
River
|
9:00 a 16:00
|
1.500
|
|
Arowana
|
River
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
10.000
|
|
Piraña
|
River
|
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|
2.500
|
|
Alligator fish
|
Pond
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
6.000
|
|
Dorado
|
River
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
15.000
|
|
Piracucu
|
River
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
10.000
|
|
Clownfish
|
Mar
|
All day
|
650
|
|
Surgeon fish
|
Mar
|
All day
|
1.000
|
|
Butterfly fish
|
Mar
|
All day
|
1.000
|
|
Saddled bichir
|
River
|
9:00 a 16:00
|
4.000
|
|
Glono fish
|
Mar
|
All day
|
250
|
|
White shark
|
Mar
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
15.000
|
|
Swordfish
|
Dock
|
All day
|
10.000
|
|
Sunfish
|
Mar
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
4.000
|
|
Noticed shark
|
Mar
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
12.000
|
|
Hammerhead shark
|
Mar
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
8.000
|
|
Whale shark
|
Mar
|
All day
|
13.000
|
|
Torpedo
|
Mar
|
All day
|
1.500
Bugs that disappear in September
|
NAME
|
LOCATION
|
HOUR
|
PRICE
|
|
Brooke’s Wings Butterfly
|
Flying
|
8:00 – 17:00
|
2.500
|
|
Emperor butterfly
|
Flying
|
17:00 – 8:00
|
4.000
|
|
Daffodil butterfly
|
Flying
|
8:00 – 17:00
|
3.000
|
|
Tiger butterfly
|
Flying
|
16:00 a 7:00
|
240
|
|
Atlas moth
|
Tree trunk
|
19:00 a 4:00
|
3.000
|
|
Butterfly fowl wings
|
Flying
|
8:00 a 16:00
|
4.000
|
|
Crepuscular moth
|
Flying
|
8:00 a 16:00
|
2.500
|
|
Grasshopper
|
At the ground
|
8:00 a 17:00
|
160
|
|
Zapatero
|
In recent water
|
8:00 a 19:00
|
130
|
|
Not unusual cicada
|
Tree trunk
|
8:00 a 17:00
|
|
Swimming beetle
|
In recent water
|
8:00 a 19:00
|
800
|
|
Massive water malicious program
|
In recent water
|
19:00 a 8:00
|
2.000
|
|
Rosario batesí beetle
|
At the stumps
|
All day
|
3.000
|
|
Geotropid beetle
|
At the ground
|
All day
|
300
|
|
Goliath beetle
|
Palm tree trunk
|
17:00 a 8:00
|
8.000
|
|
Rainbow stag beetle
|
Tree trunk
|
19:00 a 8:00
|
6.000
|
|
Leaf insect
|
Camouflaged like a leaf
|
All day
|
600
|
|
Mosquito
|
Flying
|
17:00 a 4:00
|
130
Sea creatures that disappear in September
|
Title
|
location
|
hour
|
worth
|
|
Medusa luna
|
Sluggish and stable motion
|
All day
|
600
|
|
Horseshoe crab
|
Quick and rapid swims
|
21:00 a 4:00
|
2.500
|
|
Slate pencil hedgehog
|
Sluggish and stable motion
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
2.000
|
|
Sea grape
|
Nonetheless
|
All day
|
900
|
|
Sea urchin
|
Sluggish and stable motion
|
All day
|
1.700
|
|
Crave massive
|
Quick and rapid swims
|
All day
|
15.000
|
|
Police computer virus
|
Sluggish motion
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
700
|
|
Tiger prawn
|
Common motion
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
3.000
Southern hemisphere
Fish that disappear in September
|
NAME
|
LOCATION
|
HOUR
|
PRICE
|
|
Balloon fish
|
Mar
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
2.500
|
|
Sturgeon
|
River mouth
|
All day
|
10.000
|
|
Sea butterfly
|
Mar
|
All day
|
1.000
|
|
Sour
|
River
|
All day
|
900
|
|
Taimén
|
River (cliff)
|
16:00 a 9:00
|
15.000
|
|
Yellow perch
|
River
|
All day
|
300
Bugs that disappear in September
|
NAME
|
LOCATION
|
HOUR
|
PRICE
|
|
Emperor butterfly
|
Flying
|
17:00 a 8:00
|
4.000
Sea creatures that disappear in September
|
NAME
|
LOCATION
|
HOUR
|
PRICE
|
|
King crab
|
Rapid
|
All day
|
8.000