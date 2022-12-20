New image of The Last of Us series along with its creator’s opinion about the game: “The best story ever told”

In addition to being able to see a new image of the series The Last of Uswe can also take a look at the latest statements by Craig Mazin, one of the creators of The Last of Us series, which enhance the beauty and complexity of the Naughty Dog story.

The half Empire not only showed us a new image where we can see Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the HBO series, but also left us with the Craig Mazin’s latest statements, the creator of The Last of Us series along with Neil Druckmann, the original writer and director of the games. For starters, you can check out the new image below:

Credits: Empire and HBO.

Craig Mazin is quite clear about the Naughty Dog game, and it is that la historia de The Last of Us is one of the biggest: “It is an open and closed case: this is the best story ever told in video games“.

Players may more or less agree with Mazin’s statement, but what is clear is that describing the game’s story like this It is something of the most dangerous for the series in developmentand he knows it himself: “The games themselves are often great to play and not brilliant to see when adapted.”

There are many video games with incredible stories, but good adaptations are rareand it remains to be seen if The Last of Us series manages to follow the same path as, for example, Arcane, and pay him a great tribute to the game in which it is inspired.

Mazin continued to talk to Empire, pointing out what The most surprised you about the game The Last of Uswhat was it that led him to fall in love with history, and all the weight falls in their characters:”It was just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in gaming. The fact that they kept it so grounded and really made you feel: He had never experienced anything like thatand I’ve been playing video games since 1977.”

The Last of Us series is scheduled to premiere on the HBO platform for the January 15, 2023. Now is a good time to prepare for the series, so the release of The Last of Us: Part I on PlayStation 5 has come at the perfect time. The remake will arrive on PC on March 3, 2023.