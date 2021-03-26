New in the filming of Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

We all know that the circumstances around film productions are being complicated, or at least they have been especially so during the harshest months of the pandemic of Covid-19. That is why many films have not been released, but also that there are shootings that have not even started. Marvel has maintained a dizzying pace of movies per year, but it has stopped almost in its tracks, only modified by the arrival of the series (Scarlet Witch and Vision in addition to the recent Falcon and the Winter Soldier). However, there is news and good news about the work on new shoots, according to Comicbook:

A series of listings from the Film & Television Industry Alliance show news about both Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Captain Marvel 2: Shooting will begin on may 31 in London and Los Angeles, no end date for the same planned.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Shooting will begin (also) on may 31 in London and Atlanta and will end on September 24.

Captain Marvel 2 will feature a good cast of female leads, who will fight alongside Brie Larson. But it seems that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will not be the only important women in the film: Zawe Ashton will have a villainous role in the film. For its part, the sequel to Ant-Man and The Wasp will again have Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael. Peña as Luis. Peyton Reed, director of the first two Ant-Man films, will return to direct the third chapter.