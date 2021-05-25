New information signifies that Ultimate Delusion Foundation, motion sport for PS5, will probably be offered at E3

Koei Tecmo’s Staff Ninja studio is creating a “Darkish Souls-style” Ultimate Delusion RPG and apparently to be introduced by way of Sq. Enix at E3 this yr.

Consistent with a brand new document from Fanbyte, the sport will probably be set on this planet of the unique Ultimate Delusion sport, launched for the NES in 1987. It’s going to be known as Ultimate Delusion Foundation and it will be a brief unique online game for PS5 and later it’s going to arrive on PC.

A few of the main points that we lately know are that Staff Ninja can be making a Ultimate Delusion sport with an action-RPG genre very similar to Darkish Souls or Nioh. This got here thru Reddit, then again Fanbyte has reported that its personal resources had been ready to corroborate the rumor and verify the title of the online game: Ultimate Delusion Foundation.

Moreover, the document additionally claims that Sq. Enix plans to release a alpha demo this summer time, very similar to the general public alphas used for Nioh. The demo can be known as Stranger in Paradise.

The Fanbyte article additionally means that Nioh veterans will probably be a part of the improvement staff and Ultimate Delusion Foundation is predicted to have “Nioh essence” due to this. It is recommended that the manner of play they pose may make the name extra obtainable to a much wider target market.

The E3 2021 will happen from Saturday 12 to Tuesday 15 June and it’s going to be totally virtual because of COVID-19. Sq. Enix has showed their attendance, so we will take a look at if the rumors are true or now not.