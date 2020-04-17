New ‘interactive particular’ of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to land in May

The long-awaited interactive particular of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt might be obtainable to watch on-demand on Netflix on Tuesday 12th May.

The particular, titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will see Jon Hamm reprise his position as Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the person who held Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) captive in his doomsday cult for over a decade.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe may even visitor star, taking part in a personality known as “Frederick”.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend — an all-new interactive particular premieres May 12 Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm return — plus Daniel Radcliffe joins in on the enjoyable as you get to determine how the story ends! pic.twitter.com/HU2tjF8xY2 — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2020

In a teaser for the particular launched on Netflix’s ‘See What’s Subsequent’ Twitter account, we see a decided Kimmy face down the incarcerated Reverend, previously of Savior Rick’s Spooky Church of the Scary Apocalypse.

Following on from the pioneering Bandersnatch, the episode will utilise Netflix’s interactive know-how and permit viewers to decide the characters’ decisions, which every lead a differing story path.

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski and Carol Kane will all reprise their roles in the comedy-drama particular.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will air on Netflix on Tuesday 12th May. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.