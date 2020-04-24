General News

New iPhone SE teardown mashes it up with the iPhone 8

April 24, 2020
Customized dictates that, with every phone launch, one shiny new software is obtainable as a lot as the teardown gods. It may be painful to look warranties voided so immediately and absolutely, nonetheless knowledge requires sacrifice.

On this five-minute video, Jiang from AA Tech deftly disassembles Apple’s new iPhone SE and compares it to its predecessor: the iPhone eight. While the iPhone SE has an upgraded CPU, along with a novel digicam and battery connector, a number of the elements are the comparable as a result of the iPhone eight. 

Some are even acceptable, which Jiang demonstrates by way of Frankensteining parts of the 2 telephones together like a further technologically difficult Sid from Toy Story — an excessively environment friendly resolution as an example the similarities. Study further…

