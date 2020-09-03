New James Bond No Time To Die trailer delves into Madeleine Swann’s link to Safin

A model new trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has revealed extra explosive motion from the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Not solely can we see Bond again in motion, however there are additionally appearances from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), a brand new double O agent performed by Lashana Lynch, and a lot of devices (underwater aircraft, anybody?).

Intriguingly, the viewers additionally sees way more of mysterious villain Safin (Rami Malek) than earlier than. Seemingly speaking to Bond, he says: “We each eradicate folks to make the world a greater place. I simply need to be little tidier.”

A number of different moments trace on the danger of giant destruction, together with missiles being launched from a warship and a panicked Bond rasping: “If we don’t do that, there’ll be nothing left to save.”

What may Safin’s plan contain precisely? The trailer hints Ana de Armas’ character Paloma could possibly be concerned. Simply after Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) teases, “It’s tougher to inform the great from dangerous, villains from heroes nowadays,” the sneak peek exhibits de Armas in the midst of a fistfight. Delicate trace or intelligent misdirect?

Apparently, the trailer additionally delves into the connection between Swann and Malek’s villain. Seydoux’s character is heard revealing his identify to 007, saying he’s after “revenge [and] me”.

The mission that modifications all the things begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

Moreover, the trailer additionally states that studio MGM are sticking to their weapons with a November 2020 launch date.

Initially scheduled for launch in April, the movie was abruptly pulled because the coronavirus started spreading throughout the globe at an alarming charge.

No Time To Die was the primary main blockbuster to abandon the summer season film season, which proved to be a clever resolution as most cinemas remained shut till July.

No Time To Die sees a retired James Bond return to the damaging area of spy work, as an previous CIA ally Felix Leiter (Wright) recruits him to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Nonetheless, the occasions that observe will put Bond on a collision course with a fearsome new villain, recognized solely as Safin, performed by Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek.

As a brand new synopsis launched with the trailer reveals: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left lively service and is having fun with a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his previous buddy Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for assist.

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist seems to be much more treacherous than anticipated, main Bond onto the path of a mysterious villain armed with harmful new expertise.”

As the ultimate outing for Craig, many acquainted faces from his stint within the position have returned to give him a suitably epic send-off, together with Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Waltz as Blofeld.

As well as, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is making her debut as Nomi, one other elite double-o agent who got here into lively service after Bond’s retirement.

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you happen to’re searching for one thing to watch tonight, try our TV Information.