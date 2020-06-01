New Jersey to Hold First Post-Pandemic Drive-In Concert Down the Shore – Variety

The Jersey Shore will host no less than one live performance this summer season season. Introduced at this time, a “first of its form” new drive-in sequence will launch at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey with native favorites Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes set to play on July 11.

“The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we will play this primary of its form stay live performance and assist get New Jersey began on a fast and wholesome return to regular,” mentioned “Southside” Johnny Lyon in a press release. “Why sit at residence when ‘We’re Havin’ A Social gathering,’ drive-in model? We’ll safely see everybody July 11th.”

The present — New Jersey’s first non-virtual on-line introduced live performance throughout the pandemic– will probably be a welcome signal of hope for music followers which have seen their summer season plans dashed as artists proceed to cancel or postpone their excursions. Earlier this spring, the Stone Pony Summer time Stage scrapped a lot of its scheduled exhibits, together with Lyon’s annual Fourth of July Weekend look, which was set for July 3, 2020 and is now pushed to July 3, 2021.

The exhibits are a spotlight of the summer season season as Lyon is commonly joined by particular friends, together with Bruce Springsteen, who graced the stage for a sizzling summer season night in 2019 (pictured). Springsteen just lately performed with Boston band the Dropkick Murphys in a digital distant efficiency from his Jersey residence whereas the band performed stay to an empty stadium in Fenway Park for followers watching on YouTube. Might the Boss seem “down the shore” on July 11? Monmouth Park Racetrack is barely eight miles from Springsteen’s residence turf of Asbury Park. Followers can solely hope.

Drive-in concert events have gotten more and more common, with nation star Keith City enjoying for about 200 individuals in 125 automobiles at the Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn, and Utopia bassist Kasim Sulton and former Styx member Glen Burtnik’s new band, The Weeklings, enjoying sold-out exhibits in Derry, New Hampshire at the Tupelo Music Corridor. Earlier in Could, DJ D-Good carried out a profitable drive-in present for first responders in a car parking zone in Florida (which was livestreamed to the hundreds of followers he’s picked up along with his celebrated Membership Quarantine DJ units).

The plan for New Jersey is on a bigger scale, with the parking space spaced to accommodate up to 1,000 automobiles in the observe car parking zone, with a minimal occupancy of 4 passengers per car. Every automobile will probably be spaced 9 toes aside to adjust to social distancing rules, in accordance to organizers. Automobiles will even be parked in a “staggered vogue” to obtain spacing and finest visibility. Attendees will probably be in a position to hear the concert events by way of FM radio frequency to be introduced at a later date.

Patrons attending the present could solely depart their automobiles solely to use the restrooms — which will probably be cleaned and sanitized after every use — and will probably be required to put on masks and preserve social distancing. Plans for concessions, with the exclusion of alcohol, are in the works and tailgaiting or “out-of-vehicle” gatherings will probably be permitted. Carloads of greater than 4 in a car are will probably be “turned away” and pets should not permitted. Parking spots can’t be reserved and automobiles are “topic to search upon entry.”

“I commend the Depend Basie Heart for the Arts for locating a method to carry stay leisure to Monmouth County in a enjoyable and protected method,” mentioned Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone in a press release. “This drive-in present is an effective way to get out of the home and expertise a stay present, whereas nonetheless training social distancing.”

“Touchless, cellular” basic admission ticket gross sales for the rain or shine occasion, priced between $150 and $250, go on sale on June 5 at 10 a.m. EST by Ticketmaster. “Drive-In” stay is introduced by The Basie Presents and World Subaru and can profit the Depend Basie Heart for the Arts with a portion of proceeds going to the New Jersey Pandemic Reduction Fund. Extra info could be discovered at thebasie.org/drivein and Monmouthpark.com.