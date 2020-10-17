“New Journey To The West 8” Producers Apologize For Airing Episode With Editing Errors

The producers of tvN’s “New Journey to the West 8” have launched a proper apology about errors and technical difficulties in the course of the broadcast of their second episode.

On October 16, the eighth season of the favored selection present aired its second episode. Nonetheless, in the midst of the episode, when the members have been competing in a music quiz, the published all of the sudden lower off.

As an alternative of constant with the second episode, “New Journey to the West 8” then aired 1-2 minutes of a sport from final week’s premiere, which confused the present’s viewers. The broadcast additionally included enhancing errors that brought about a few of the onscreen captions to overlap.

Later, tvN knowledgeable viewers by means of captions that “as a result of a state of affairs throughout the community, the published of tvN’s ‘New Journey to the West 8’ is presently delayed. The broadcast will resume shortly.”

Following the published, the producers of “New Journey to the West 8” launched the next assertion:

We’re sorry to viewers for the inconvenience attributable to the delay in enhancing. We wish to sincerely apologize to each the viewers who watch “New Journey to the West 8” and to its solid members. Sooner or later, we are going to do our utmost to make sure that this sort of incident by no means happens once more.

“New Journey to the West 8” airs on Fridays at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch a earlier season of “New Journey to the West” (often known as “Right here Comes Hassle”) beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)