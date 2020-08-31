“New Journey To The West” Confirms Ahn Jae Hyun Will Not Be Joining Cast For Season 8

“New Journey to the West” has confirmed its forged for the upcoming season.

On August 31, it was reported that Ahn Jae Hyun wouldn’t be showing within the eighth season of the present.

This was confirmed by the “New Journey to the West” employees who stated, “We’ve spoken with Ahn Jae Hyun’s aspect and got here to the choice that he is not going to be with us this season.” They added, “The members of the seventh season might be becoming a member of us for the subsequent season.”

Which means the eighth season’s forged will function Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received, Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun, WINNER’s Tune Mino, and Block B’s P.O.

Filming was initially set to start in August, however the schedule has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Whereas ready for extra updates in regards to the new season, watch “New Journey to the West 4” on Viki beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)