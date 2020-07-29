“New Journey To The West” Gearing Up To Launch New Season

“New Journey to the West” is making ready for its subsequent season!

On July 29, Newsen reported that the forged and crew of “New Journey to the West” are scheduled to begin filming for the subsequent season in August. As a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season shall be filmed in Korea and never abroad like normal.

In response to the experiences, a supply from tvN shared, “‘New Journey to the West 8’ is presently within the early phases of planning, and the format, filming schedule, location, idea, and extra haven’t been determined but.”

The six forged members within the earlier season have been Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received, WINNER’s Track Mino, Block B’s P.O, and Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun.

